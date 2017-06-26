 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russian and US presidents may meet in Germany

    Dmitry Peskov: Russian side is ready to hold meeting in most suitable format for Americans

    Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Russian President Vladimir Putin will have an opportunity to meet with his American counterpart Donald Tramp within the G20 Summit to be held in Hamburg, Germany".

    Report informs citing Interfax, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

    According to him, the Russian side is ready to hold this meeting in the most suitable format for the Americans: "In any case, they will be in the same place, at the same event, so there will be an opportunity to meet". 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi