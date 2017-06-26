Russian and US presidents may meet in Germany

Baku. 26 June. REPORT.AZ/ "Russian President Vladimir Putin will have an opportunity to meet with his American counterpart Donald Tramp within the G20 Summit to be held in Hamburg, Germany".

Report informs citing Interfax, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

According to him, the Russian side is ready to hold this meeting in the most suitable format for the Americans: "In any case, they will be in the same place, at the same event, so there will be an opportunity to meet".