Russian Ambassador summoned to Norvegian Foreign Ministry

Baku. 20 April. REPORT.AZ/ Norwegian Foreign Ministry will summon Russian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway in connection with a visit of Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin to the Svalbard archipelago.

Report informs citing the Russian TASS, the Foreign Minister Børge Brende said to Norwegian television channel TV2.

"On Monday, we will ask the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to provide clarification in connection with the visit", said the Minister.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin arrived in the Norwegian archipelago of Svalbard on Saturday, and from there went on an expedition to the North Pole.

"We regret visiting Svalbard by the person", said Brenda, stressing that the Russian Embassy was informed that official Oslo not want to see defendants of the sanctions list in the archipelago.

Since March 2014 Rogozin is on the blacklist of Russian politicians and businessmen, who are banned from entering the EU.Despite the fact that Norway is not an EU member, it has consistently joined to all packages of European sanctions against Russia, and entry restrictions also apply to the territory of the kingdom.