Russian Ambassador: Strikes of US, UK and France to Syria won't remain without consequences

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ Strikes of US, UK and France to Syria won't remain without consequences.

Report informs, it is said in the statement of Ambassador of Russia in the United States Anatoly Antonov.

"Our consternation realized. Our warnings were not taken into consideration. Scenario that prepared previously is being implemented. And we are again threatened, and we have warned that such actions will not be unanswered," - the statement said.

According to A. Antonov, all of these responsibilities fall on Washington, London and Paris.

"Dishonor of Russian President is unacceptable and inexcusable. United States is the holder of world's largest chemical weapons arsenal and they have not moral right to accuse others," the diplomat emphasized.

Notably, earlier, US President Donald Tramp ordered to strike Syria. Great Britain and France joined the United States later.