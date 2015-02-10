Russia will not hand over Yanukovych to Ukraine

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Russian side will not issue a former president of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych.

Report informs referring to Interfax it was said today by the Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika.

We will answer to the request of our colleagues from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.The answer is no, because

political motives discerned in the prosecution of these individuals, Chaika said.

He recalled that the Russian legislation and international legal instruments prescribe extradite persons to foreign countries, the prosecution of which is political in nature. We will act according to the national legislation and international law,said Russian Prosecutor General.

Earlier, it was reported that General Prosecutor's Office started the procedure of preparation of documents for the extradition of Viktor Yanukovych, the former Prime Minister Mykola Azarov and the former Minister of Finance Yuri Kolobov.