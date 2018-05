© TankSDB

Baku. 14 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia will soon begin deliveries of T-90 tanks to Iraq.

Report informs, Russian ambassador in Baghdad, Maxim Maximov told RIA Novosti.

"Soon, in accordance with the previously signed contract, deliveries of T-90 tanks will start to Iraq. Negotiations on other areas of military-technical cooperation are continuing”, - the diplomat said.