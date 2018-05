Baku. 11 April. REPORT.AZ/ Death toll from clash of the van and truck Boksitogorsky district of Leningrad region has increased to three, on Saturday morning. As Report informs referring to RIA Novosti, the agency was told by the source in law enforcement of the country.

"According to recent information, three dead: a driver and two children, and ten people injured", a spokesman said.

Previously reported 2 dead and 11 injured.