 Top
    Close photo mode

    Russia suspends memorandum on Syria concluded with US

    On night of April 7, US attacked base in Homs district, Syria

    Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ After US attacks on the government airbase in Syria, Russia has suspended the memorandum on the prevention of incidents and ensuring the safety of aviation flights during operations in Syria concluded with the United States.

    Report informs citing RIA Novosti, a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

    On the night of April 7, the United States attacked a base in Homs district, Syria, shelling more than 50 cruise missiles.

    Trump said strike on Syria in the 'vital national security interest' of the United States.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi