Russia suspends memorandum on Syria concluded with US

Baku. 7 April. REPORT.AZ/ After US attacks on the government airbase in Syria, Russia has suspended the memorandum on the prevention of incidents and ensuring the safety of aviation flights during operations in Syria concluded with the United States.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti, a statement from the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

On the night of April 7, the United States attacked a base in Homs district, Syria, shelling more than 50 cruise missiles.

Trump said strike on Syria in the 'vital national security interest' of the United States.