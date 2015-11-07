Russia suspends Egypt flights

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russia suspended all flights to Egypt following indications that last week's plane crash which killed all 224 people on board was caused by a bomb.

President Vladimir Putin has also asked for up to 50,000 Russian holiday-makers currently in Egypt to be brought home, Report informs citing Russian media.

Intercepted militant "chatter" suggests a bomb was put in the hold before take-off. French aviation officials told the BBC there was no technical failure.

The Metrojet Airbus A321 was flying from Sharm el-Sheikh to St Petersburg when it came down in Sinai on Saturday. Most of the victims were Russian.