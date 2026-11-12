Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev COP31 Constitution Day of Azerbaijan European Political Community Summit

    Russia knocks Ukrainian oil and gas facility out of operation

    Other countries
    • 12 November, 2026
    • 22:23
    Russia knocks Ukrainian oil and gas facility out of operation

    Russian forces launched two missile strikes on a Naftogaz Group oil and gas facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the company said.

    Report informs that Naftogaz's press service reported extensive damage to the facility, including to its processing equipment.

    "The facility sustained extensive damage in the attack, and processing equipment was damaged. Security conditions currently prevent us from assessing the full impact," the company said.

    No one was killed or injured. All employees were in shelters at the time of the attack.

    Naftogaz Group Russian attacks Ukraine war
    Rusiya Ukraynanın neft-qaz obyektini sıradan çıxarıb
    РФ нанесла ракетный удар по объекту "Нафтогаза" в Черниговской области Украины
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

    Latest News

    23:46
    Azerbaijan and UK to expand trade and investment ties
    Economy
    23:41
    Azerbaijan and UK pledge closer cooperation to counter common threats
    Foreign policy
    23:22
    Azerbaijan–UK relations elevated to strategic level
    Foreign policy
    23:08
    New round of Ukraine peace talks set for next week, Kushner says
    Other countries
    22:44
    US crude oil output hits record 14.013 million barrels per day
    Energy
    22:23
    Russia knocks Ukrainian oil and gas facility out of operation
    Other countries
    22:16
    Photo
    Aliyev and Babiš discuss trade and investment in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    22:05
    Photo
    Aliyev and Mitsotakis discuss energy cooperation in Dublin
    Foreign policy
    22:02
    Photo
    Leyla Aliyeva and Alena Aliyeva attend Zero Waste Museum opening
    Region
    All News Feed