Russia knocks Ukrainian oil and gas facility out of operation
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- 12 November, 2026
- 22:23
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Russian forces launched two missile strikes on a Naftogaz Group oil and gas facility in Ukraine's Chernihiv region, the company said.
Report informs that Naftogaz's press service reported extensive damage to the facility, including to its processing equipment.
"The facility sustained extensive damage in the attack, and processing equipment was damaged. Security conditions currently prevent us from assessing the full impact," the company said.
No one was killed or injured. All employees were in shelters at the time of the attack.
Rusiya Ukraynanın neft-qaz obyektini sıradan çıxarıb
РФ нанесла ракетный удар по объекту "Нафтогаза" в Черниговской области Украины
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