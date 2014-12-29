​Russia calls on all states to put Islamic State, Jabhat al-Nusra on terrorist lists

Baku. 29 December. REPORT.AZ/ Russia is calling on all states to put the Islamic State (IS) and Jabhat al-Nusra on national terrorist lists and ban their activity, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday.

“Inclusion of ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra in the Russian list of terrorist organizations is a principled step going in line with implementation of provisions of resolutions 2170 (2014) and 2178 (2014) of the UN Security Council,” the ministry said.

“Russia has taken the most active part in development and adoption of these resolutions and insists on their meticulous implementation,” it said.

“The Russian Foreign Ministry is calling on all states that have not yet done that to follow the example of Russia - put ISIL and Jabhat al-Nusra on national terrorist lists and ban their activity, as envisioned by relevant decisions of the UN Security Council,” the ministry said, informs Report citing TASS.

Islamic State is an Islamist terrorist organization operating mainly in Syria and Iraq. It was established in Iraq in 2006 by way of merger of 11 radical Islamist groups led by the local Al Qaeda cell. Jabhat al-Nusra is also a terrorist group associated with Al Qaeda.