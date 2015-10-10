Russia and US to resume Syria air safety talks

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russia has agreed to resume talks with the US on air safety during Syria bombing campaigns, says the Pentagon, Report informs citing the BBC.

The talks "are likely to take place as soon as this weekend," said press secretary Peter Cook.

There have been concerns that there could be an accidental clash as the two countries pursue separate bombing campaigns over Syria.

The US and its Nato allies have also been alarmed at violations of Turkish air space by Russian jets.

US and Russian officials conducted talks on air safety via video conference on 1 October, but the US had complained that they had heard nothing from Moscow since then.

Earlier this week, Pentagon officials said they had had to carry out at least one "safe separation" manoeuvre to avoid a US jet coming too close to a Russian aircraft over Syria.