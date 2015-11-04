Romanian Prime Minister resigns

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta has resigned.

Report informs citing France Press, this was stated Liviu Dragnea, the Social Democratic Party of Romania.

The reason of his resignation was fire at Colectiv Bucharest night club.

As a result of the incident which took place on 31 October, 32 people were killed and nearly 200 people burned to varying degrees.

The protest march in Bucharest and other cities were held. They demanded resignation of Prime Minister Victor Ponta and Interior Minister Gabriel Oprea. Protesters accuse them of corruption patronage. The protesters believed that the fire occurred as a result of the Prime Minister and Interior Minister's activities.