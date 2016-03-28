 Top
    Close photo mode

    Rockets fired at Afghanistan parliament

    The blast took place when senior security officials were on way towards the building to brief lawmakers

    Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ A huge explosion took place on Monday as a rocket landed near the Afghan parliament building, Report informs citing Khaama News.

    The blast took place when senior security officials were on way towards the building to brief lawmakers, Khaama Press reported.

    "Some three rockets landed near new parliament building around 10.15am. At least one rocket struck the building's yard, sending up a black smoke in the air," Xinhua news agency quoted an eyewitness as saying.

    "We still cannot provide details on casualties. But the initial investigation found no one was injured as a result of the attack inside the parliament compound," a security source said.

    More details would be provided as an investigation was launched into the attack, the source added.

    The members of the Wolesi Jirga, the lower house of parliament, were holding a meeting when the attack took place.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi