Rights of ethnic uyghur and Kazakh children violated in China

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/ The authorities of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region send the ethnic uyghur and Kazakh children whose parents are placed in the camps of ideological reeducation, called the 'reeducation and technical training centers' to the orphanages, Report informs citing Anadolu.

By the information from the Italian magazine 'Bitter Winter' that publishes articles about religious freedoms and human rights in China, children undergo psychological indoctrination in the chain of schools and kindergartens.

The children of the detained Uyghur parents are kept in so-called Loving Heart kindergartens and schools in Xinjiang. They undergo full-time supervision and receive their education in Chinese only. Usually, the iron gates of these Loving Heart facilities are firmly locked. The walls are surrounded by barbed wire, and access is strictly controlled. There is little chance for these children to go outside. The children only get to see their parents once a month during a monthly video call. According to a teacher of one kindergarten, the children always cry after talking with their parents on video.

While discussing human rights in China, the EU representatives expressed their concern with the situation in the 'political reeducation camps' in this country.