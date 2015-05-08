Riga hosts a conference on 25th anniversary of restoration of Latvia's independence

Riga. 8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Riga hosts a conference "Opting for statehood," organized by the Fund of Konrad Adenauer at the University of Latvia.

According to the journalist of Report agency assigned in Latvia, the conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the restoration of Latvia's independence, which is celebrated on May 4.

Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister of Latvia Laimdota Straujuma mentioned that, in May has both positive and negative memories for Latvia.

She said that, in May marks the 70th anniversary of the end of World War II that has not brought positive aspects for Latvia, as this country was forcibly incorporated into the authoritarian state. However, she added that on May 4, 1990 people voted for independence. She expressed her gratitude to all those, who directly participated in the restoration of Latvia's independence.

In her speech, the Prime Minister spoke about the path traversed by Latvia for 25 years and stated that, this year Latvia chairs the Council of the European Union, noting that today the European Union faced with challenges such as the conflict in Ukraine, and the flow of migrants to Europe.

In turn, the Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Latvia Aldis Lavins said that, Latvia is growing a new generation, which must be aware of the importance of the event on May 4. In his speech, he noted that the finding of Latvia as part of the authoritarian state didn't break the spirit of the Latvians, who were able to re-establish its independence in 1990.

The next speaker, Vice-Chairman of the Supreme Court, the first chairman of the Popular Front of Latvia Dainis Ivans presented to the participants of the conference presentation on the history of the restoration of independence of the country and the creation of the Popular Front.

The event continued with panel discussions on the topic of economic, geo-political reforms, the country's transition from the Soviet to the European identity. Speaking at the discussions of politicians, economists, analysts and diplomats spoke about the importance of the restoration of Latvia's independence, as well as the changes that have brought the country's independence.