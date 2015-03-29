RF Lavrov, US’ Kerry may discuss situation in Ukraine, along with Iranian nuclear dossier

Baku. 29 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian and United States foreign ministers, Sergei Lavrov and John Kerry, who will have a bilateral meeting later on Sunday, plan to discuss a number of topical issues, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Sunday.

Report informs referring to the foreign media,he said that along with issues of the Iranian nuclear programme, the two ministers may touch upon the situation in Ukraine.

The Iranian delegation has refuted Western media allegations that the issue of possible transportation of Iran’s uranium to Russia was discussed at the Talks with the P5+1 group of international mediators in Switzerland’s Lausanne, Iranian media said on Sunday, citing a top-ranking Iranian negotiator.

"These reports have nothing to do with reality. It is sheer propaganda," he said.

Lausanne is hosting Iran-P5+1 talks on the Iranian nuclear dossier. A plenary meeting of foreign ministers of the P5+1 group and Iran is expected later on Sunday.