 Top
    Close photo mode

    Reuters: Kim Jong-UN promises Trump to destroy missile range

    © RIA

    Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean Leader Kim Jong UN promised the President of the United States, Donald Trump to destroy a ground test of rocket engines Sohae. Report informs, Reuters reported referring to the sources.

    According to the Agency, Kim Jong UN made such a promise following the meeting with Trump in Singapore on June 12.

    According to the source, Pyongyang used the site in Sohae "to conduct tests of liquid-propellant engines for its long-range ballistic missiles."

    At the same time, Pyongyang has not publicly confirmed that it intends to destroy its ranges.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi