Reuters: Kim Jong-UN promises Trump to destroy missile range

Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ North Korean Leader Kim Jong UN promised the President of the United States, Donald Trump to destroy a ground test of rocket engines Sohae. Report informs, Reuters reported referring to the sources.

According to the Agency, Kim Jong UN made such a promise following the meeting with Trump in Singapore on June 12.

According to the source, Pyongyang used the site in Sohae "to conduct tests of liquid-propellant engines for its long-range ballistic missiles."

At the same time, Pyongyang has not publicly confirmed that it intends to destroy its ranges.