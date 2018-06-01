Resolution of UN Security Council on Palestine will be brought to vote today

© REUTERS

Baku. 1 June. REPORT.AZ/ The approval of draft resolution on protection of civil Palestinians in the UN Security Council is expected today.

“Report” informs by referring to “TRTHaber” that the draft was submitted by Kuwait which is a non-permanent member of the Council.

The discussions concerning this document have been conducting for two weeks in the Security Council. The draft document had to be adopted on May 31, but the approval process was postponed and transferred to June 1.

The expression of “Encircling of Gazza by Israel” was included in the initial version of the draft. After some discussions the phrase “encircling” was replaced with the words “movement and entrance restriction”.

The United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley stated that they would impose a veto on the above-mentioned draft document by spreading a written statement. She emphasized the immoral traits of that document: “The draft is an irreciprocal approach that enures to disruption of peaceful efforts among Israelite people and Palestinians. Notwithstanding the HAMAS bears responsibility for murderous act, it wasn’t dealt with in the draft”.

For adoption of the Resolution, at least 9 members out of 15 members of Security Council have to vote for and the permanent members – USA, Great Britain, France, China and Russia shouldn’t impose a veto.

It should be noted that the opening ceremony of US Embassy was held in Jerusalem. Thousands of Palestinians protesting against this act held action in Gazza Strait. 62 Palestinians were killed, over 3000 persons were wounded as a result of fire opened by Israel army.