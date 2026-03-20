Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday Ramadan holiday

    Israeli reservist charged with providing information to Iranian officials

    Other countries
    • 20 March, 2026
    • 15:32
    Israeli reservist charged with providing information to Iranian officials

    A severe indictment was filed Friday morning at the Jerusalem District Court against a reserve soldier from Jerusalem, who served in the İsraeli military's Iron Dome air defense system, on suspicion of transferring information to Iranian operatives in exchange for payment, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

    According to the indictment, the defendant, named as Raz Cohen, is accused of security offenses and of allegedly providing information related to Iron Dome activity.

    The defendant was arrested at the start of the war and questioned by Lahav 433 (known as the "Israeli FBI") in a joint investigation with the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency). His detention was extended several times, and the Jerusalem District Attorney"s Office filed the indictment on Friday.

    Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Iron Dome air defense system
    İsrailin HHM sistemini idarə etmiş şəxs İrana məxfi məlumatlar ötürdüyünə görə həbs edilib
    Резервист системы ПВО Израиля арестован за передачу секретных данных Ирану

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