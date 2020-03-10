Research: Coronavirus persists in air during 30 minutes

Coronavirus causing the COVID-19 disease can remain in an enclosed air-conditioned space for at least 30 minutes and move up to 4.5 meters. It is more than the "safe distance" recommended by health authorities around the world (up to 2 meters).

Report informs citing TASS that scientists from Hunan Province analyzed a specific case of the spread of coronavirus on a long-distance bus, with an infected Chinese wearing no mask. The man eventually infected seven passengers at different locations in the cabin, including a couple sitting six rows or 4.5 meters away. The virus was also transmitted to a next route passenger who boarded a bus in a different group 30 minutes after the previous one had disembarked.

The scientists also found that the coronavirus could persist for several days on the surface where droplets from the respiratory tract by coughing or sneezing had settled. However, the period during which the infection persists in the external environment depends on the temperature and type of material. For example, at 37 degrees Celsius, the virus can remain active for two to three days on the glass, fabric, metal, plastic, or paper surface.

Chinese scientists stressed the importance of handwashing and wearing masks in public places, especially in transport.