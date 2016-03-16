 Top
    Report: Islamic State lost 22% of territory in Syria and Iraq

    The group has also lost 40% of revenues mainly from oil sale

    Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ "Islamic State" group has lost control over 22% of the territory under their control in Syria and Iraq over the past 14 months. Report informs referring to the BBC, report of IHS analytical agency says.

    According to estimations of the agency experts, IS has lost over the same period 40% of revenues, mainly from the sale of oil.

    In comparison with the previous assessment of the analytical agency, the territory controlled by the so-called "Islamic State", decreased by 8%.

