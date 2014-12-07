Remains of missing Mexican student identified – reports

Baku. 7 December. REPORT.AZ/ At least one of the 43 Mexican student-teachers missing in the southern state of Guerrero has been identified from charred remains found near a landfill, confirming the investigation’s assessment that the missing group has been murdered.

The identified remains belong to 19-year-old Alexander Mora Venancio, a number of sources said. His DNA was identified via a DNA sample of bone fragments found in the garbage dump where the bodies were burned, a Facebook post of the teaching school attended by the students announced.

"Today Austrian specialists confirmed to my father that the remains were me," said a post on the Facebook page, written in the first person of Mora.

Felipe de la Cruz Sandoval, a father of a surviving student, confirmed that Mora was identified through DNA evidence found in Cocula's river, VICE reported. The researchers were able to recover human remains in a landfill and the riverbank and sent a sample to a prestigious university laboratory in Innsbruck, Austria for identification.

The positive identification was confirmed by anonymous Mexican officials speaking to AFP and Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Earlier some of the victims’ families rejected the Mexican government’s version that their children were butchered by a drug cartel and continued to insist that their children are alive, informs Report citing "Russia Today".