Refugee flyer makes false claims about Sweden

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ lyers with inaccurate information about conditions for refugees in Sweden are reportedly being handed out to refugees arriving to the Greek island of Lesbos. According to The Local, this is an apparent effort to dissuade refugees from heading to the Nordics, Report informs referring to the foreign media.

The flyer claims that hijabs will be banned and all refugees will be forced to live in tents.

“As a Swedish citizen, I do not back this”, Mohammed Mouaid, a Swede helping refugees at Lesbos, told newspaper Södermanlands Nyheter.

“This is incorrect information, and they sign it on behalf of ‘the Swedish people’. I haven’t signed up for this and it makes me so angry and upset to see it,” Mouaid, who works for Gränslöst Mänskligt, a Swedish project that helps refugees in Greece, also told Swedish tabloid Expressen.