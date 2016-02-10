 Top
    Close photo mode

    Referendum on constitutional amendments in Tajikistan to be held on May 22

    Tajikistan announced date of referendum on amendments to constitution that will allow president to run for office an infinite number of times

    Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tajikistan has announced the date of the referendum on amendments to the constitution that allow the president, Emomali Rahmon, to run for office an infinite number of times, Report informs referring to the Interfax.

    The decision to hold a referendum on May 22 was accepted unanimously by the lower house of parliament.

    According to the Speaker of Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov, the bulletin will have only one question: "Do you accept the changes and amendments to the Constitution?".

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi