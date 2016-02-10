Referendum on constitutional amendments in Tajikistan to be held on May 22

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Tajikistan has announced the date of the referendum on amendments to the constitution that allow the president, Emomali Rahmon, to run for office an infinite number of times, Report informs referring to the Interfax.

The decision to hold a referendum on May 22 was accepted unanimously by the lower house of parliament.

According to the Speaker of Parliament Shukurjon Zuhurov, the bulletin will have only one question: "Do you accept the changes and amendments to the Constitution?".