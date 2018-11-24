Quake edges New Zealand islands closer together

© The Grid https://report.az/storage/news/16304382a96f575bd096722ecbaaa2d4/98b19b7e-7408-4049-b3c8-98eb51edefe5_292.jpg

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ A destructive earthquake that struck New Zealand two years ago has left its two main islands edging towards each other, Report informs citing AFP.

But the margins are minimal with the gap between the North and South islands narrowing a mere 35cm, while Nelson at the top of the South Island has sunk by up to 20mm.

The magnitude-7.8 earthquake on Nov 14 initially pushed the two islands several metres closer and the unsettled fault lines have since nudged the southern landmass further north.