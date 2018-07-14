Putin Trump meeting schedule unveiled

© Jorge Silva/AP

Baku. 14 July. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump can last up to three hours. Report informs, RIA Novosti writes referring to the timetable published in the official summit annex.

The summit will be held in Helsinki on July 16. In the morning, Trump will meet with Finnish President Sauli Niinistö. Putin's meeting with the head of Finland will be held after talks with Trump.

"One on one meeting of Putin and Trump will begin at 13.15, and the meeting between Putin and Sauli Niinistö will start at 4.30 pm," summit annex says.

It is noted that meeting of Putin and Trump includes press conference, during which the presidents will answer at least four questions.