Putin suspends agreement with US on plutonium disposition

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on suspension of Russia-US Plutonium Disposition Agreement.

Report informs citing the Gazeta.ru the corresponding document was published on official internet portal of the legal information.

"Suspend the agreement in connection with the radical change in the circumstances, threat to strategic stability as a result of hostile US acts against Russia", said in the text of the law.

The document also states that the agreement suspended due to non-fulfillment of obligations by the American side regarding disposition of surplus in weapons-grade plutonium

The document was adopted by the State Duma on October 19 and the Federation Council approved on October 26, 2016. The law was signed on October 31and enters into force on the day of official publication.