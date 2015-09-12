 Top
    Close photo mode

    Putin grants citizenship U.S. boxer Roy Jones Jr.

    On August 19, the athlete had a meeting with the president in Sevastopol (Crimea)

    Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s President Vladimir Putin granted citizenship to the U.S. legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr., the Kremlin’s website reported on Saturday, Report informs referring to Russian ITAR TASS. 

    On August 19, the athlete had a meeting with the president in Sevastopol (Crimea) and said he wanted to become a Russian citizen. Putin agreed to assist if the boxer connects his future life with Russia. On August 20 in Yalta (Crimea) the boxer filed an application for the Russian citizenship.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi