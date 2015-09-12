Putin grants citizenship U.S. boxer Roy Jones Jr.

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ Russia’s President Vladimir Putin granted citizenship to the U.S. legendary boxer Roy Jones Jr., the Kremlin’s website reported on Saturday, Report informs referring to Russian ITAR TASS.

On August 19, the athlete had a meeting with the president in Sevastopol (Crimea) and said he wanted to become a Russian citizen. Putin agreed to assist if the boxer connects his future life with Russia. On August 20 in Yalta (Crimea) the boxer filed an application for the Russian citizenship.