Putin: Fidel Castro a symbol of entire era in modern history of world

Baku. 26 November. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the people and government of Cuba in connection with the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, Report informs, citing the RIA Novosti.

"I express to you and to all the Cuban people our deepest condolences over the death of the revolutionary leader, your brother Fidel Castro. The name of this outstanding statesman is considered to be a symbol of an entire era in the modern history of the world. A free and independent Cuba built by him and his colleagues became an influential member of the international community and has served as an inspiring example for many countries and peoples," stated in the telegram of the president.

Putin called Cuban leader “Russia’s sincere and trustworthy friend”.

"This strong and wise man always looked to the future with confidence. He personified the high ideals of a politician, citizen and patriot, sincerely believing in the righteousness of what he did and to which he devoted his entire life. His memory will forever remain within the hearts of Russian citizens," Putin concluded wishing Castro's family "bravery and firmness in the face of this grievous loss".



