Putin expresses condolences to the president of quake-hit Nepal

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed condolences to President of Nepal Ram Baran Yadav in connection with the loss of lives and destruction from a major quake in different parts of the country, Report informs citing ITAR-TASS, the Kremlin press service says.

"The head of the Russian state has conveyed words of sincere sympathy and support to the next-of-kin of the dead, and wished an early recovery to those injured in a calamity," the press service said.

Reuters news agency reports referring to an official from the Nepalese Interior Minitry, that that the death toll in the quake has grown to 688 people. The official said at least 181 people had died in the capital Kathmandu.