Putin discusses situation on Korean Peninsula with Kim Jong UN

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong UN has ended in Vladivostok.

Report informs that following face-to-face conversation that lasted for almost two hours, the Russian-North Korean talks continued in an expanded format with the participation of the delegation of the two countries.

"We were able to talk about the history of our interstate relations, and about the present, about the prospects for the development of bilateral relations," the President of Russia said following the tete-a-tete talks. Presidents also discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula.

“We discussed the situation on the Korean Peninsula and exchanged opinions about what should be done to improve the situation and how to do it,” Putin said. Kim noted that they had a “very meaningful exchange.”