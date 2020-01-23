Putin arrives in Israel

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Israel to meet with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He will also take part in the international forum “Preserving the memory of the Holocaust, fighting anti-Semitism,” Report says, citing RIA Novosti.

Initially, the visit planned to be two days, but because of the situation with the approval of the new Russian government, it changed to one day. The negotiations with Netanyahu will focus on developing bilateral relations in all areas, including in the trade and economic sphere. The parties will hold an exchange of views on international and regional issues. They will pay special attention to the situation in the Middle East, including the escalation of tension around Iran, the situation in Syria, and the state of affairs in the Palestinian-Israeli settlement.