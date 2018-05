© AP Photo / Presidency Press Service

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont said in Brussels on Tuesday he had not come to Belgium to apply for asylum.

Report informs citing the foreign media, Puigdemont said today at a press conference in Brussels.

He told a press conference he came to the Belgian capital to “avoid threats.”

Puigdemont did not specify when he would return home, saying “it depends” on guarantees from the Spanish government.