Protests in Germany's Cologne: 2 policemen injured

Baku. 22 April. REPORT.AZ/ Some 10,000 people took to the streets in the German city of Cologne to protest against the far-right Alternative for Germany (AFD) party.

Report informs referring to the RIA Novosti, people rallied against the meeting of the AFD party. Two policemen were injured in the clashes with protesters.

One of the protesters attacked a deputy of the AFD party.

"A person in a mask struck with a wooden stick. The policeman stood between the attacker and the lawmaker and was wounded," a police representative told the German media outlet.

Four thousand law enforcers have been at the site of the protest; some have been detained. The security measures are being made amid the possibility of unrest in the city that could be provoked by AFD's opponents in Cologne.