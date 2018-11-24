Protests cause interruptions in operation of public transport

© РИА "Новости" https://report.az/storage/news/fd8b107acba2db3b279ca066834f4ca2/39f86c99-d567-4686-bd57-c77a3936cd7e_292.jpg

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ 'Yellow vests' protests in Paris over increased fuel tariffs have affected public transport.

Report informs citing the state operator of public transport in Paris (RATP) that some route lines were changed at the instruction of the city police in Champ de Mars, Elysee square, Concorde square, Port Mayo, Bastille square over protests and along with restrictions, 7 metro stations in the center of the capital city were shut down.

Notably, the protests over the rise in fuel prices in France continue since November 17. As a result, one man died after being run over by a car and up to 500 were injured. The protest received the name of 'yellow vests' due to the retroreflective uniforms of the French drivers.