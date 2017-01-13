Protesters intend to disrupt Donald Trump's inauguration

Baku. 13 January. REPORT.AZ/ Thousands of demonstrators are expected to turn out in Washington next week for protests aiming to "shut down" the inauguration of Donald Trump as the next U.S. president, Report informs referring to the BBC, organizers said on Thursday.

Protesters will attempt to close down 12 security checkpoints at the U.S. Capitol, where Trump will take the oath of office on January 20, and along the 2.5-mile parade route down Pennsylvania Avenue, according to leaders of a group called DisruptJ20.

27 protest groups have been granted permits, more than four times the average number for past inaugurations, according to the National Park Service.

The Women's March, on the day after the inauguration, is expected to attract 200,000 people, said the park service, which issues permits.