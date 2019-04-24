Protesters in Sudan pledge 'million march' for civil rule

Sudanese protest leaders Wednesday mounted pressure on the country's military council by calling for a million people to march to demand power be handed over to a civilian administration. Report informs citing the Interfax.

"We are calling for a million (people to) march on Thursday," said Ahmed al-Rabia, a senior leader of the Sudanese Professionals Association, the umbrella group that launched protests against deposed president Omar al-Bashir in December.

In a separate statement the SPA said the march calls for "civilian rule" in Sudan, the central demand of protesters since the army ousted Bashir on April 11.