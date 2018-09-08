Protesters attack 12 fire engines in Basra

Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ Protesters have attacked 12 fire engines in Basra, a southern city of Iraq, Report informs citing RIA Novosti.

On September 6 evening, the demonstrants in Basra torched the offices of pro-Iranian political parties and movements and before that the Iranian consulated and one of the presidential palaces in the center of the city.

After that Iran urged its citizens in Basra to leave the city immediately. The Bahrain authorities called on all of their citizens to leave Iraq right away.

The demonstrants also broke into the area of Western Kurna-2 field close to the city, beat the police officers but no workers of the enterprise suffered. The Iraqi parliament will convene for an extraordinary session today due to protests that swept the city.

12 fire engines were attacked as a result. The firefighting service also added that the fire had been extinguished.