Protester against pension reforms in Brazil occupies finance ministry

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Brazilians took to the streets in a nationwide protest on Wednesday against President Michel Temer’s social welfare reform plan and halted public transportation in some of the major cities.

Report informs citing the BBC, in the capital Brasilia, hundreds occupied the finance ministry, while in Sao Paulo, demonstrators brought traffic to a standstill.

President Michel Temer says capping pension benefits and raising retirement age is needed to fix the country's finances.

Brazil is going through its worst recession in more than a century.

The government plans to set the minimum age of retirement at 65. The decision has provoked much anger, as many people are able to draw their pension at 54.