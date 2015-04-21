Prosecutor's Office of Argentina withdrew charges against President

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ Prosecutor's office dropped the charges against Argentine President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner. Report informs referring to Russian RIA Novosti, the Argentine federal prosecutor Javier De Luca said, the evidence presented by the prosecutor Nismanom early is not enough for Kirchner's action to be constituted as a crime.

In January, the prosecutor Alberto Nisman, investigating the bombing of a Jewish cultural center in Buenos Aires in 1994, publicly accused President Cristina Kirchner and Foreign Minister Hector Timerman conspiring to "ensure impunity" Iranians accused by Argentina in the involvement in explosion at Buenos Aires.

Soon Nisman was found dead in his apartment. At the moment, the investigation has not established reliably whether it was murder or suicide.

In late February, the charges against Kirchner were canceled, but the federal prosecutor Gerardo Polisita within the case, which led Nisman, appealed the decision and again formally indicted Cristina de Kirchner, Héctor Timerman, as well as politicians Luis D'Elia and Andres Larroque.