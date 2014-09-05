​Program of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly was revealed

Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Program of the opening of the 69th regular session of the UN General Assembly was revealed. Report informs citing the press service of the UN, this year's General Assembly session will open on September 16.

The World Conference of Indigenous peoples will be held on September 22-23, on September 23 - Climate Summit 2014, convened by UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon.

At the opening of the 69th session of the UN General Assembly an annual general political debate with the participation of Heads of State and Foreign Ministers of the member countries will be held from 24 September to 7 October in New York. They will share their opinions on the most actual international issues.