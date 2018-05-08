Private chef Netanyahu offended Abe during dinner

Baku. 8 May . REPORT.AZ / Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, who arrived in Israel on an official visit, took offense at the Israeli side due to the fact that during the lunch with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu he was served dessert in a metal shoe, Report informs citing the Jerusalem Post.

The publication notes that this dainty dish from personal chef Netanyahu Moshe Segev shocked Israeli and Japanese diplomats.

“There is nothing more despised in Japanese culture than shoes. Not only do they not enter their houses while wearing shoes, you will not find shoes in their offices either. Even the prime minister, ministers and members of parliament do not wear shoes to work... It is equivalent to serving a Jewish guest chocolates in a dish shaped like a pig”-said one of the senior officials of the Israeli diplomatic mission.

“If this is meant to be humor, we do not find it funny. I can tell you that we are offended for our prime minister,” one of the Japanese diplomats said.