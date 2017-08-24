Prison meets Roberto Carlos because of unpaid alimony

Baku. 24 August. REPORT.AZ/ Legendary defender of Real and Brazilian team, Roberto Carlos may be imprisoned for unpaid alimony.

Rio de Janeiro's Justice department has ordered the imprisonment of former Brazilian footballer Roberto Carlos for a period of three months due to delays in the payment of alimony for two of his children.

The 44-year-old owes 61,000 reals ($20,000) to his ex-partner Barbara Thurler.

Local media say that Carlos claimed financial problems to justify the delay of the payment.

Considered one of the best left-backs in history, he recently became a father for the ninth time after his current wife, Mariana Lucon, gave birth to a girl named Mariana.