    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle expecting a baby

    Kensington Palace announced couple are expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019

    Baku. 15 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced they are expecting a baby next spring, Kensington Palace announced Monday.

    Report informs citing TASS that their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019.

    A born child will be the seventh in the line of succession to the British throne after Prince of Wales Charles, his uncle Prince William, his children, that is, his cousins George (2013), Charlotte (2015), Louis (2018), and finally father, Prince Harry. He will also become the seventh great-grandson or great-granddaughter of the ruling monarch, Elizabeth II.

    Notably, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle married on May 19.

