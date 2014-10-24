 Top
    Close photo mode

    ​Presidential elections held in Tunisia

    87-year-old Nida Tunisia Party Chairman leading the elections according to preliminary results

    Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections were held in Tunisia for the first time after the Jasmine Revolution in 2011.

    Report informs citing foreign media, the main competition in the elections was between the leader of the Nida Tunisia Party (Call of Tunisia) Béji Caid Essebsi and the current interim president, leader of the Ennahda movement Moncef Marzouki.

    According to preliminary results, Essebsi leads the election with 42% of the vote, Marzouki gained 33% of the vote. Other candidates could not cross the 10% threshold.

    Voter turnout was 65%.

    The second round of voting is not excluded.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi