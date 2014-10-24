​Presidential elections held in Tunisia

Baku. 24 November. REPORT.AZ/ Presidential elections were held in Tunisia for the first time after the Jasmine Revolution in 2011.

Report informs citing foreign media, the main competition in the elections was between the leader of the Nida Tunisia Party (Call of Tunisia) Béji Caid Essebsi and the current interim president, leader of the Ennahda movement Moncef Marzouki.

According to preliminary results, Essebsi leads the election with 42% of the vote, Marzouki gained 33% of the vote. Other candidates could not cross the 10% threshold.

Voter turnout was 65%.

The second round of voting is not excluded.