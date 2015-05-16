President of Venezuela hopes to increase crude oil to 100 dollars per barrel

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ By June of this year, will be able to conclude an agreement between the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other oil-producing countries in order to increase the value of hydrocarbon raw materials on the world market.

Report informs referring to Russian TASS agency, the president of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro said in Caracas on Friday, indicating that the optimal prices for "black gold" must not be less than 100 USD per barrel.

The member countries of OPEC and outside the organization states consider measures aimed at increasing oil prices on the world market, said N. Maduro. According to him, the price of "black gold" should stabilize in the second half.

Venezuela, which is the largest country in the world in explored and confirmed reserves of oil, severely affected by the fall in international prices for this product. Currently, the cost of the Venezuelan "black gold" is only 57 USD per barrel, which is much less than the previous price.