    President of Philippines targeted for assassination

    Bomb exploded in Marawi City on the Philippines’ southern island of Mindanao Tuesday

    Baku. 29 November. REPORT.AZ/ At least seven members of President Duterte’s security group and two military troops were wounded when a bomb exploded in Marawi City on the Philippines’ southern island of Mindanao Tuesday.

    Report informs citing the CNN, two of the injured are in a critical condition. Duterte had been scheduled to visit Marawi on Wednesday and the wounded were part of his advance party convoy.

    The explosion reportedly occurred at about 10:45 a.m. local time on Tuesday as the convoy was making its way to the local army headquarters in Marawi.

