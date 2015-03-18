Preliminary results of Israel elections declared

Baku.18 March. REPORT.AZ/ According to the results of pre-scheduled parliamentary elections in Israel, "Likud" Party headed by the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu takes the first place,

Report informs referring to the Israeli media. It was stated by the Central election Commission. According to the report, nearly, 100% of the election boxes were opened. In accordance to the results, "Likud" Party won 23% of the votes. The next places were taken by "Zionist camp" - 18.73%, the Arab Union Party - 10.98%, "Co-Atid" - 8.78%, "Yequdi Bayt" - 6.41%, ShAS - 5.80%, the Israeli People Democrat - 5.17%, "Yaadut Tora" - 5.16%, "MERETZ" - 3.89%.

With 2.98% of votes, "Yahad" Party did not exceed 3.25% of the electoral barrier.

According to preliminary results, "Likud" - 29, "Zionist camp" - 24, the Arab Unity Party - 14, "Co-Atid" - 11, "Kulanu" - 10, "Yequdi Bayt" - 8, ShAS - 7, "Yaadut Tora "-7, the Israeli People's Party- 6, MERETZ-4 MPs will represented in the parliament.

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin said that the leading parties should establish "the national unity government".